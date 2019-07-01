IWIKAU,

Cameron Kade Te Heuheu:

Tragically taken from us on July 1, 2010.

Your gentle face and patient smile with sadness we recall

You had a kindly word for each and died beloved by all.

The voice is mute, and stilled the heart, that loved us well and true,

Bitter was the trial to part from one so good as you.

You are not forgotten loved one, nor will you ever be,

As long as life and memory last we will remember thee.

We miss you now, our hearts are sore,

As time goes on we miss you more.

Your loving smile, your gentle face,

No one can fill your empty place.

Loved forever Mum, Dad, Leighton, Kareena, Sharnee, Hudson-Beau and Reiko.



