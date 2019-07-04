STONE,
Campbell Raymond:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, aged 66 years. Loved father and father-law to Lyndon and Susannah. Loved brother to Lyndsay, Andrew and Garth. Loved Uncle to Anika, Callum, Kirsty and Jake. All messages to the Stone family, c/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation, Hospice Taranaki or Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Campbell will be held in The Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road New Plymouth, on Saturday, 6th July 2019, at 1pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 4, 2019