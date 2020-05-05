Carmel WOODWARD

Guest Book
  • "To The Anderson Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with..."
    - Pete & Jo Hawken
  • "Sympathys to Carmels family. Will miss the chinwags at..."
    - Garry Murfitt
  • "To the Anderson families Our deepest sympathy to all the..."
  • "To the Anderson family.Sorry to hear the passing of your..."
  • "To my dear friend Carmel, thanks for the good old days at..."
    - Delma Pike
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Hardings Funeral Services
View Map
Death Notice

WOODWARD, Carmel Ann
(formerly Anderson,
nee Crawford):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera, on Sunday 3 May 2020, in her 79th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Marie and Joseph Crawford. Much loved mum of Stephen and Wendy, Mark and Cathy, Grant and Tracey, Judy and Tony Geurts, Brendon and Christine, Phillip and Renee. Loved nana of her grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a funeral for Carmel will be held at a later date.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 5, 2020
