WOODWARD, Carmel Ann
(formerly Anderson,
nee Crawford):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera, on Sunday 3 May 2020, in her 79th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Marie and Joseph Crawford. Much loved mum of Stephen and Wendy, Mark and Cathy, Grant and Tracey, Judy and Tony Geurts, Brendon and Christine, Phillip and Renee. Loved nana of her grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a funeral for Carmel will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 5, 2020