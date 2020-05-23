Carmel WOODWARD

Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
WOODWARD, Carmel
(formerly Anderson,
nee Crawford):
Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, on Sunday 3rd May 2020. Carmel's family decided to hold a private graveside service for her last week where they laid her to rest beside her dad Joseph Crawford. If you wish to view the service, you are welcome to search You Tube for "Carmel's Funeral".
Rest In Peace Mum,
with lots of love from your children Stephen, Mark, Grant, Judy, Brendon & Phillip, our partners, and all your massive clan.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 23, 2020
