WOODWARD, Carmel
(formerly Anderson,
nee Crawford):
Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, on Sunday 3rd May 2020. Carmel's family decided to hold a private graveside service for her last week where they laid her to rest beside her dad Joseph Crawford. If you wish to view the service, you are welcome to search You Tube for "Carmel's Funeral".
Rest In Peace Mum,
with lots of love from your children Stephen, Mark, Grant, Judy, Brendon & Phillip, our partners, and all your massive clan.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 23, 2020