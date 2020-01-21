COOMBE, Carol (nee Cook):
Passed away at 76 years young. Peacefully amongst family members on Sunday 19th January 2020 safe in Jehovah's memory. Loving wife of Bill, and mother of Donna, Greg, Dwayne, Angela and Ryan, and 12 grandchildren.
Deeply missed by all.
A memorial service for Carol will be held on Wednesday 22nd January at 1.00pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 25 Bishop Rd, New Plymouth. A special thanks to the staff at Molly Ryan for their loving family care and attention towards Carol and her family.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020