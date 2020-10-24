MITCHELL,
Carol Seleimae Jeanne:
Died peacefully on Wednesday 21st October 2020 with family at her side. Cherished wife of the late Rev. Peter Mitchell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Phil & Michelle, Cath & Troy, Mark & Margot and Paul & Hayley. Wonderful grandmother of Brayden, Bethany, Jazmyn, Juliette, Amelie, Corban and Lucia. Carol's funeral will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, 12 Omata Road, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 28th October 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020