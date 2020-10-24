Carol MITCHELL

    - Carol MITCHELL
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Chad's Anglican Church
12 Omata Road
New Plymouth
Death Notice

MITCHELL,
Carol Seleimae Jeanne:
Died peacefully on Wednesday 21st October 2020 with family at her side. Cherished wife of the late Rev. Peter Mitchell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Phil & Michelle, Cath & Troy, Mark & Margot and Paul & Hayley. Wonderful grandmother of Brayden, Bethany, Jazmyn, Juliette, Amelie, Corban and Lucia. Carol's funeral will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, 12 Omata Road, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 28th October 2020, at 1.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020
