BRADSHAW,
Carole Margaret (nee George):
26.11.1944 - 27.09.2020
Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home. Beloved best friend and soulmate of Rob. Treasured and adored mother of Mark and Julie (New Plymouth); Kelly and Eric (Denver, United States); Trudie and Ash (Brisbane); and Scott (New Plymouth). Much loved and cherished sister of Maureen and Dennis Lobb (New Plymouth); and Deborah McLeod (New Plymouth). Adored Nana of Jocee and Courtney; Holly and Mitch; Alfie, Jess and Campbell; Lauren, Will, Flynn and Ella. Much loved Aunty and friend to her extended family. A special thanks to the staff at Tainui Rest Home for their excellent care of Carole. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 30, 2020