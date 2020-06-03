LINDSAY, Caroline May:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Monday 1 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of Andy. Cherished Mum of Andrew and Katherine (Murray's Beach, NSW). Adored Grandma of Ty, Sylvia, and Louis. Loved and respected younger sister of Sue Weaver, and aunty of Mark, and Paul Weaver. Messages to the Lindsay family may be left on Caroline's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/caroline. A service to remember Caroline will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 5 June 2020 at 12pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 3, 2020