BRASELL, Carolyn Joyce
(nee Morresey):
Passed away peacefully at Riverside Rest Home with her loving husband, Alan by her side on Thursday 30th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Alan for 38 years. Loved daughter and daughter-in-law of the late Vic and Phyllis Morresey, and Bert and Joyce Brasell. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kathryn and Janet, Brian, Grace, Vernon, Jocelyn, Robin and foster sister-in-law Elison. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. A service for Carolyn will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 2.00pm. Thank you for the loving care of the staff at Riverside Rest Home. Tributes can be left at [email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020