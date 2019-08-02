Carolyn O'KEEFFEE

Guest Book
  • "Farewell dearest Lyn.Such warm memories of the times we..."
    - Jan Smythe
  • "So sorry Trevor in the sad loss of your dear wife Lyn .Our..."
    - Rona & Bill Butler
  • "Our deepest sympathy Trevor, Leonie and family, Lyn, we..."
    - Dianne Stone
  • "Sorry to hear of Lyn's passing. Lots of happy times at AA..."
  • "Trevor so sorry to hear of lyns passing Wayne & Agnes ..."
    - wayne kirkpatrick
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

O'KEEFFE, Carolyn Ruth
(Lyn) (nee Phillips):
Passed peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Leonie and Tim Rutherfoord. Loved aunty to Kylie, Abbey, and Lisa. Adored 'Nana Lyn' to Christine, Carter, Levi, Jax, Rio, Paige, and Hannah. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The O'Keeffe Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Lyn will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 8th August 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.