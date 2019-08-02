O'KEEFFE, Carolyn Ruth
(Lyn) (nee Phillips):
Passed peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Leonie and Tim Rutherfoord. Loved aunty to Kylie, Abbey, and Lisa. Adored 'Nana Lyn' to Christine, Carter, Levi, Jax, Rio, Paige, and Hannah. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The O'Keeffe Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Lyn will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 8th August 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019