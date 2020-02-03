RUTTEN, Catharina:
Of Morrinsville, died aged 93, on Friday 31st January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Gerald (Pauline), Rene (Velma) and Eric (Kristine). Cherished Oma of Chris (Sarah), Marie, Brett, Zach, Amy, Victoria, Jefferey (Tracey), Allison, Nichola and Matthew. Great-Grandmother of Oscar and Lachlan. Catharina will be greatly missed. Funeral service at St Joseph's Catholic Church Morrinsville, 1 Victoria Avenue, Morrinsville, at 1.00pm on Tuesday 4th February 2020. Celebrant Father Mark. Followed by the burial at 3.00pm at Piako Lawn Cemetery, 3 Seales Road, Morrinsville. Proceeding the funeral service will be a Rosary held on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 7.00pm at St Joseph's Catholic Church. All communications to the Rutten family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 3, 2020