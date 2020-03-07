SCHRADER, Catharina
Apollonia Johanna Maria
(Toos) (née van der Zon):
On Wednesday 4th March 2020, Toos, aged 89 years, passed away peacefully. Dearly loved mother of Margaret & Laurie (Hamilton), Paul & Brenda (Hawera) and Barbara & Syd (Wellington). Treasured Oma to eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
"A very special lady who will remain in our hearts forever."
Requiem Mass for Toos will be held at St Columba's Catholic Church, 50 Rifle Range Road, Hamilton, on Monday 9th March at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. All correspondence to the Schrader Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020