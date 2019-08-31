McIVER,
Catherine Marion (Cassie):
Peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home on 29th August 2019. Loved wife of the late William Charles (Bill) McIver. Loved mother of Janet, and David, mother-in-law of Gail, and grandmother of Campbell and Laura. In her 95th year. At Cassie's request a private cremation will be held. Many thanks to her long-term GP, Geoff Putt, Janet Mills and the wonderful staff at Chalmers Rest Home that cared for her, the staff of Ward 4a at Taranaki Base Hospital, and the many extended family members and friends that were a cherished part of Cassie's life.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019