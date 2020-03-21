Charles HOOPER

Death Notice

HOOPER, Charles Ian:
On 18th March 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital, in his 86th year. Ian was a dearly loved husband, best friend and companion of Barbara. Loved dad, father-in-law and best mate of Graeme, Merv & Cathy, Joy & Steve (UK), Phil & Lyneyre, Karina & Brett and friend of Michelle. Loved grandad of Gillian & Ryan, Aimee & Ash, Cheryl & James, Melissa & Luke, Jordan & Bianca, Matt & Micky, Lily, Julia & Dante, and the late Holly & Krystal. Special great-grandad to Jack, Jasper, Bella, Levi, Eva, Oscar, Cohen and Oliver. Ian was the youngest son of Tom & Olive Hooper, and brother to Jenny & Roger Wilson and the late Rex, Maisie, Kath, Eln and Margaret. A private cremation has been held. Family will celebrate Ian's life at a later date. Special thanks for the care and respect Ian received from the staff of Chalmers Home and Coronation Lodge.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020
