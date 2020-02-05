JAMES,
Charles Brian (Brian):
Passed away peacefully on 1st February 2020, aged 90 years. Loved husband of Deanna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ruth and Rex, Nicola and Brian, Grant and Al, loved stepfather to Vicki and Paul, Julie and Jason, and the late Kim. Special Granddad to his 16 grandchildren and his 15 great-grandchildren. Messages to the James Family can be sent, C/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. Thank you to the staff of Tasman Rest Home for their amazing care. Family and friends are warmly invited to farewell Brian at The Gardens Of The World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Friday 7th February 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020