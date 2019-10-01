MORATTI, Charlie Henry:
Passed away peacefully at home, on 29th September. Dearly loved husband of Ruth for 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Vicki and Bill Webb, Ralph, Elle and Nick; and the late Coleen. Dearly loved Dandan (grandad) to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
Will be sadly missed.
Gone but not forgotten.
Rest in Peace.
A service will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okurora Drive, Papamoa on Thursday 3rd October, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Moratti Family c/- P O Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019