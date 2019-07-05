MacKENZIE, Cheral Anne:
After a short illness, on Thursday 4 July 2019, we lost our dear Goy. Treasured wife of Mac for over 60 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Christine, David and Anita, Peter and Carolyn. Loved Gran to Molly, Beth, Libby, Hannah, Ruby, Grace, Alice, and Great-Gran to the wee boys. In preference to flowers donations to the New Plymouth SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service in honour of Cheral will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 9 July 2019, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 5 to July 6, 2019