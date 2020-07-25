CANNELL, Christine:

Chris' family wish to thank all those who supported us in the loss of a much-loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother with flowers, cards and thoughtful messages. Thanks also to those who attended the service and helped us celebrate her life. Our gratitude to Rev. Manoa Havea for his many visits to Mum and to the staff at Molly Ryan for their care and kindness. We very much appreciated the help, advice and commitment of care shown by Vospers. Our grateful thanks to you all.

- Susan, Gillian, Grant and Bruce.



