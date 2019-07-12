Christine DICK

  • "So sorry to hear of Christines passing, my condolences to..."
    - Toni Corbett
  • "You're now at peace No more pain. You will be missed,..."
    - Debra Maclean
  • "I wonder what you two are up to?? Let me guess - bubbles..."
    - Lisa Hunt
  • "To all of Christine's family, I am so sorry to hear about..."
    - Oma
  • "Darling Christine, Your brave fight has come to an end...."
    - Julie and Daryl Neilson née wheeler
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

DICK, Christine Maree
(nee Houston):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved partner of Kevin Wilks. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Lana (deceased) and Aaron Tipene, Shanan and Kathie Dick. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and dear friend of Rebekah. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Christine's life will be held in The Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 16th July 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 12 to July 13, 2019
