DICK, Christine Maree
(nee Houston):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved partner of Kevin Wilks. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Lana (deceased) and Aaron Tipene, Shanan and Kathie Dick. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and dear friend of Rebekah. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Christine's life will be held in The Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 16th July 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 12 to July 13, 2019