DODUNSKI,
Christine Ann (nee Tuck):
Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, 20th March 2020. Aged 62 years. Loved wife of Kevin, treasured mother of Ann-marie and David Siciliano, Craig and Aimee, best friend to her grandchildren Jamiee, Jaden, Payton, and Lexie only daughter of Tup and the late Bob Tuck. Christine's family would like to thank Hospice for their great help and support. With Christine's wishes she has been laid to rest.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020