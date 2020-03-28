Christine DODUNSKI

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you at this time."
    - Raewyn Dempsey
  • "My deepest sympathy. I may not have seen her for a long..."
  • "In loving memory of a very special person and to Kevin and..."
  • "To Kevin and family ,our deepest sympathies on the passing..."
  • "So sorry to hear the passing of Christinethinking of you..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

DODUNSKI,
Christine Ann (nee Tuck):
Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, 20th March 2020. Aged 62 years. Loved wife of Kevin, treasured mother of Ann-marie and David Siciliano, Craig and Aimee, best friend to her grandchildren Jamiee, Jaden, Payton, and Lexie only daughter of Tup and the late Bob Tuck. Christine's family would like to thank Hospice for their great help and support. With Christine's wishes she has been laid to rest.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.