GARNHAM, Christine Edith:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home, aged 80. After a long battle with MND. Loyal wife of Christopher, loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Andrew, Paula and Torsten. Nana of Jerry and Ben. A service for Christine was held on January 3. Sincere thanks to Te Rangimarie Hospice and to the teams of carers from Access & the MND group who supported Christine and her family.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020