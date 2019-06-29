JACKSON, Christine Anne
(nee Salter):
On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, passed away peacefully with family by her side, aged 66 years. Dearly loved mother of Daniel, and Bryony; mother-in-law of Tony; adored Nana of Evie, and Thomas; treasured sister of Joy, Barry, Judy, Peter, and Marie; and a loved aunty.
With us always
Special thanks to the BMTU team at Christchurch Hospital and the staff at Nurse Maude for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christine Jackson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Following her wishes, Christine's ashes will be interred in New Plymouth's Awanui Cemetery, with a private memorial to celebrate her life.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 29, 2019