BURGIN,
Christopher Thomas (Chris):
On Sunday, 2nd August 2020, at Otago Community Hospice, with family by his side, aged 70 years, after a battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband and best friend to Christine for 40 wonderful years. Much loved Dad to Simon, Anna and Sarah and their partners; Hana Phillips, Rob Smith and father-in-law of Stuart Munro and loved granddad of Matilda and Harry. Sincere thanks go out to all who assisted with Chris's care in the last few months of his life, including staff of the Oncology Dept, Wards 4B & 8C and of the Otago Community Hospice. A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held at Gillions Chapel at 2.00pm, on Friday 7 August. Donations for pancreatic cancer research can be left at the service. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020