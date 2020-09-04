MANUKONGA, Christopher
Neddison Manu (Chris):
b. 9.4.51 passed suddenly on 2nd September 2020.
Loved husband and best friend of Joanne, Dearly loved father of Paul, Gary, Jeremy (dec), Matthew and Natalie. Loved (koro) grandfather, great-grandfather to many mokopuna.
Will be truly missed by
us all with your warmth,
cheer and music.
May you rest in peace in heaven with your son Jeremy and brother Mick. Moe mai ra.
Will be resting at Puniho Pa 4th and 5th September.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 4, 2020