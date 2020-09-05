Christopher MANUKONGA

Guest Book
  • "I am very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Chris,a..."
    - Teresa Hughes(Trost)
  • "Chris will long be remembered as a true gentleman with a..."
    - Helen
  • "I'm so sorry to see Chris has passed away. I know how close..."
    - Rosenary Jensen Barry
  • "MANUKONGA, Christopher Neddison: Dearly beloved son of the..."
    - Christopher MANUKONGA
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 6, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Puniho Pa
South Road, RD 37
Warea
View Map
Death Notice

MANUKONGA, Christopher
Neddison (Chris):
Passed suddenly on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Joanne. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Michelle, Gary and Maria, Jeremy (dec), Matthew, and Natalie and Cory. Adored Koro to all his mokopuna. A celebration of Chris's life will be held in Puniho Pa, South Road, RD 37, Warea, on Sunday 6th September 2020, at 11.30am. Chris will be resting at Puniho Pa on the 4th and 5th of September.
'Will be truly missed by us all with your warmth, cheer,
and music.
May you rest in peace in heaven with your son Jeremy and brother Mick. Moe mai ra.'

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.