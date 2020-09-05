MANUKONGA, Christopher
Neddison (Chris):
Passed suddenly on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Joanne. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Michelle, Gary and Maria, Jeremy (dec), Matthew, and Natalie and Cory. Adored Koro to all his mokopuna. A celebration of Chris's life will be held in Puniho Pa, South Road, RD 37, Warea, on Sunday 6th September 2020, at 11.30am. Chris will be resting at Puniho Pa on the 4th and 5th of September.
'Will be truly missed by us all with your warmth, cheer,
and music.
May you rest in peace in heaven with your son Jeremy and brother Mick. Moe mai ra.'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020