MARTUL,
Christopher John (Chris):
Unexpectedly, at home, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, aged 61 years. Much loved husband of Julie. Totally loved Dad of Jeremy, Daniel, Tracey and Paul O'Doherty. Much loved son of Jean and the late Bronek. Adored Grandad of Kane and Phoenix. Loved brother of Stephen and Merianne, Julie and Badge, and Anita, and uncle of Tim and Aliesha, Kole and Jake.
Rest in peace my love,
till we meet again - Julie.
Love from us all.
Messages to 'The Martul family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box at the service for any contributions to assist with funeral costs. A service to appreciate Chris' life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 7 January at 2.00pm. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020