McKAY, Christopher David
(Laddie) (Chrispy):
Passed away while riding free on Thursday 6th February 2020, aged 54 years young. Treasured partner and soulmate of Karen. Devoted husband of Sandra (deceased). Cherished dad of Ben and partner Rebecca and stepdad of Stephanie, Dana and Dion. Much loved son of David (deceased) and Nancy. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Claire and Peter (Chappy) Linn, Matthew and Shiree, and Stephen (deceased). Loved uncle of Josh (deceased), and Macey.
And a bloody good
all round mate.
A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held in Coltons Motor Vehicle Company, 1 Kerry Lane, Hawera on Wednesday 12th February at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Hawera Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Hawera St John Building Fund would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to the family of Chris McKay C/- P.O. Box 183 Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020