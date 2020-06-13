Service Information Cleggs Funeral Services 268 High Street Hawera , Taranaki 4610 062788088 Acknowledgement

McKAY, Christopher David:

13.6.1965 - 6.2.2020

On what should have been Chris' 55th birthday, we would like to offer this belated thanks to those that supported us after Chris' death. To Glenn, at Clegg's funerals, thanks for guiding us through those first few days after the accident and for trying to wrangle us into some semblance of a "normal" funeral! Your warmth, care, advice and humour helped us make his funeral pretty bloody amazing! The way you cared for Chrispy in death, demonstrated how much you cared for him in life. To Ma and Mr Brown, thank you for your hard mahi, amazing kai, and for the aroha you surrounded us in from day one. To Phil at Colton's Motors. Wow! Thank you for agreeing to have Chris' funeral in your showroom. The hard yards you and your team put in to get it all just right did not go unnoticed. It was the perfect venue for Chris' final goodbye and he would have loved it! To Rangi and all the Associated Builders family. Thank you for all your love and support, not just over the funeral, but for the 14 years Chris worked with you all. He loved all you Useless Fwits! Finally, to everyone who visited, brought kai, comforted us, helped us in any way, please accept our sincere and heartfelt thanks.

From all of Chris' family.

p.s. Sorry this is a bit late, but it looks like Corona beats Stella!



