BOYS, Claire (nee McPhee):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 23rd June 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin, mother of Alistair and Catherine. Loved Grandmother of Hannah and Geoffrey. All messages to the Boys family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online tributes to wabraham.co.nz/notice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Claire will be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church Hall, 104 Rata Street, Inglewood, on Monday 29th June, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation at The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 25 to June 27, 2020