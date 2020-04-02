STEWART, Claire: QSM



On Sunday March 29, 2020 after a long illness in Noosa Queensland and wonderful support from Family and friends. Dearly loved wife of the late J.J. (John) Stewart. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Maureen (Denver USA), Cam and Clare (Noosa QLD), Terry (Denver USA), Chas and Vicky (Noosa QLD), and Sarah and Tim (Queenstown). Cherished sister of Janice (Wellington), Aylsa (deceased), and Terry (Taupo). Grandmother to 15 beautiful children. The family would like to thank all the carers at Carramar in Tewantin QLD for their outstanding care for Claire. Claire has had a life full of great accomplishments including Mayor of New Plymouth for 9 years and accomplished Russell Grace golfer. The family will miss her greatly but hold on to their wonderful memories of times with Claire. A private family service to be held in Noosa Thursday 2nd April. A memorial service will be held in New Plymouth at a later date. All communication to Sarah McBride, c/- PO Box 1441, Queenstown.



