LANG, Clarence Leslie John
"Clarrie":
Peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Robert (both deceased), Denise, Greg and Pauline. Loved grandad of Monique and Paul, Simone and Shane, Chantelle and Scott, Shaunie and Ryan, Louise and Joe, Morgan. Adored great-grandad of his 9 great-grandchildren. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Lang family to c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com
In preference of flowers, donations to Starship Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Clarrie's life will be held at his farm, 155 Radnor Road, Midhirst, on Wednesday, February 12, at 12.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Clarrie has requested that you come along in your casual farm wear and gumboots. Many thanks to the staff of Taranaki Base Hospital and all of his carers.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020