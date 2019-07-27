Claude PORTEOUS

Death Notice

PORTEOUS,
Claude John Wieck:
On 25 July 2019, peacefully, at Norfolk Lodge Rest Home, Waitara, aged 85 years. Beloved husband for 61 years of Pat. Cherished dad of Alan and Jane, Sheryll and Gary, David and Kat, Megan and Michael. Treasured pop of Russell and Bernadette, Tarryn and Brent, Mitchell, Brayden and Jessie, Sarah, Katie, and Maddy, and his 7 great-grandsons. Special brother of Marion and Don, Athol and Joan. Best mate for 79 years of Dennis. Donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice in Claude's memory would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 5122, New Plymouth 4343. A service to celebrate Claude's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 31 July at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

