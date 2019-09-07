PORTEOUS,
Claude John Weiks:
Pat and family would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy in our sad loss. Special thank you to the Norfolk Lodge Rest Home for all the care, love and support they gave Claude and us. Vospers Funeral Services for their help and support, Beverley McLean for taking the service. Syd Kershaw for the special farewell for Claude. All the baking, cards and flowers from every one. A thank you for the donations that were given to the Hospice New Plymouth, special thank you to Milife Retirement village for the use of the community Hall and all the support from Ang and her crew.
Forever loved.
Never forgotten.
Always in our hearts
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019