TYRRELL, Dr Claudine:
Died suddenly at Taranaki Base Hospital with family around her. Wife of Paul Arnott. Daughter of Dan and Glenda Tyrrell. Sister of Caroline and Colby. Auntie of Ben, Lucy and 'precious cargo' (due 24th October). Daughter-in-law of Win and the late Gil Arnott. Sister-in-law of Katie, Delwyn, Stephen and Jon. Loved by her extended family, friends and whanau. Messages can be sent to PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Donations can be made to Gut Cancer Research at http://www.gutcancer.org.nz/donate/ A celebration of Claudine's wonderful life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 6th September 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019