MAESSEN,
Cleo Janet (nee Gardiner):
Peacefully on Sunday 25 August 2019 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum of Jenny and Peter Darragh, Jim and Liz, Angele and Mark Lepper, the late Christopher, Nancy, Johnny and Karen, Peter and the late Andrea, Marguerite, Glenn and Cressida Thompson, Paul and Sarah. Loving grandma and great- grandma to her 26 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers a donation to St Joseph's Parish, Waitara, would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Cleo at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson St, Waitara, at 1.00pm on Thursday 29 August 2019, followed by burial at Waitara Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019