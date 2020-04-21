BURTON, Clifford Dougal:
Suddenly on Friday 17th April 2020 at Hawera Hospital after brief illness, aged 78 years. Much loved brother and brother-in-law Peter and Shirley, and uncle of Julie and Phil King, Chris and Neil Overton, Paula and Richard Te One, and 'nunky'of Jesse, Caitlin, and Neve. Dougal was also a kind and loved 'Zeke' of his cousins and their families. Due to special circumstances at this time, Dougal has been cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Any communication may be made C/- D. Tippett, 16 Beech Place, Hawera 4610.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020