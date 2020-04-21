Clifford BURTON

Guest Book
  • "Dougal Burton To the good old days in the Dairy Factory..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to the Burton family remember all the good..."
    - Rona & Bill Butler
  • "Gonna miss ya my old mate ....all our chats about Rugby and..."
    - Chris Standing
  • "BURTON, Dougal: You are etched in our families memories...."
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "BURTON, Dougal: A ‘Salt of the Earth’ guy The end of an..."
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Death Notice

BURTON, Clifford Dougal:
Suddenly on Friday 17th April 2020 at Hawera Hospital after brief illness, aged 78 years. Much loved brother and brother-in-law Peter and Shirley, and uncle of Julie and Phil King, Chris and Neil Overton, Paula and Richard Te One, and 'nunky'of Jesse, Caitlin, and Neve. Dougal was also a kind and loved 'Zeke' of his cousins and their families. Due to special circumstances at this time, Dougal has been cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Any communication may be made C/- D. Tippett, 16 Beech Place, Hawera 4610.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
