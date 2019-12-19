BENTON, Colin George:
15.11.1933 - 18.12.2019
86 years old. Passed peacefully after a long spell at Rhapsody Rest Home, Mill Road, New Plymouth. Cherished husband of Gloria, and father and father-in-law of Lois and Milos Vujanic, Sheree and Allistair (dec) Taylor, Rhonda and Gavin Wood, Corynne and Peter Boyle, Michele and George Gardiner, and Kim and Keith Riley. Popa to 11 grandchildren, and great-popa to 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Colin will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 21st December 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019