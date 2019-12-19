Colin BENTON

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. I remember Colin as..."
  • "Thinking of you all, especially Sheree. I remember your Dad..."
    - Janet Johnson (Ellis)
  • "Michele and George thinking of you at this sad time..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
View Map
Death Notice

BENTON, Colin George:
15.11.1933 - 18.12.2019
86 years old. Passed peacefully after a long spell at Rhapsody Rest Home, Mill Road, New Plymouth. Cherished husband of Gloria, and father and father-in-law of Lois and Milos Vujanic, Sheree and Allistair (dec) Taylor, Rhonda and Gavin Wood, Corynne and Peter Boyle, Michele and George Gardiner, and Kim and Keith Riley. Popa to 11 grandchildren, and great-popa to 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Colin will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 21st December 2019, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.