BUTLER,
Colin James Melville:
Peacefully passed away at Hospice Waikato on Tuesday, 13th October 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Raelyn. Much loved father to Tony & Wendy, John, and the late Sheryll. Respected Grandad to Georgia, Ryan and Great-Grandad to Tavia. Loved brother of Laurie & Pauline (deceased), Pat & Neill Blackhall (deceased), Noel (deceased) & Fay Tarrant, Bill, and Rona. A celebration of Colin's life will be held Tuesday, 20th October 2020 at 1.00pm, at the Hamilton Park Chapel, Newstead, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Butler Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020