Colin BUTLER

Guest Book
  • "Sending condolences to the Butler family, our parents were..."
  • "condolences to Colins family , he was a good man."
    - patrick payne
  • "So sorry to read of Colin's passing. My condolences to you..."
  • "Condolences to Colin's family. Remembered from my Dads..."
    - Jacki Davies
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time RIP Colin..."
Service Information
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
078276037
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Chapel
Newstead
View Map
Death Notice

BUTLER,
Colin James Melville:
Peacefully passed away at Hospice Waikato on Tuesday, 13th October 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Raelyn. Much loved father to Tony & Wendy, John, and the late Sheryll. Respected Grandad to Georgia, Ryan and Great-Grandad to Tavia. Loved brother of Laurie & Pauline (deceased), Pat & Neill Blackhall (deceased), Noel (deceased) & Fay Tarrant, Bill, and Rona. A celebration of Colin's life will be held Tuesday, 20th October 2020 at 1.00pm, at the Hamilton Park Chapel, Newstead, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Butler Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.