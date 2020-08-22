GILL, Colin Earl:
Passed away on Saturday 15th August 2020, aged 84 years in Wanganui. Husband of Mary (nee Baird) (dec). Loving father of Bruce (Wanganui), Jennifer (Australia) and grandad to Allegra (Australia). Brother and brother-in-law to Robert and Shona Gill (Hamilton), Harry & Margaret Gill (Cambridge) and Cynthia Kirkby (Auckland). Born in Ohura on 30 March 1936. Private cremation. Memorial service to be held at a later date after Covid restrictions on borders.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020