Colin HUNT

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

HUNT, Colin Harry:
It is with much sadness that Beryl, Deborah, Fiona, and Lisa announce the passing of Colin, aged 73, at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 21 September at 10.42pm with Beryl and Deborah at his side. Most precious husband, soulmate and best friend of Beryl for 52 years. Awesome father, friend and mentor to Deborah & Mo, Fiona, Lisa & Nick. Coolest Popa/Pops to Kyla, Dayna, Daniel, Allix, & Harry.
"Legend of a man, loved
by many"
Messages to the Hunt family may be left on Colin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/colin. Family and friends are invited to celebrate with us Colin's "Bloody Marvellous" life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 25 September 2019 at 1pm, followed be a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 23, 2019
