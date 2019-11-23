Acknowledgement

HUNT, Colin Harry:

We have been overwhelmed by the love and support given to us at the time, and since Colin's death.

The family wish to sincerely thank those that brought food, sent beautiful flowers, messages, phone calls and cards. As there are too many to answer individually, please accept my gratitude for all your loving thoughts.

The "bloody marvellous" send off was attended by so many, and we thank those who travelled from around the country and Australia. I was disappointed that I didn't have a chance to talk to you all. It was awesome to have all the family together to celebrate Colin's wonderful life and we did him proud. Thank you to those that spoke at the funeral and for the memories, stories and laughter you shared.

We wish to thank Rev. Canon Bill Marsh and the team from Eagars for their support and guidance to get us through this time. Thanks also to the Pallbearers.

Colin would have been chuffed by the Guard of Honour from Coastguard members, so thank you to all those who made that happen.

A special thanks to family, friends, mates and codgers who regularly visited Colin both at home and in hospital. He did enjoy those visits.

To all my family, although we feel a deep sense of loss and miss our beloved Husband, Dad, Poppa, Brother, Brother-in-law and Mate, we will continue to support each other and cherish the many wonderful memories we have.

Please accept this as a very sincere personal thank you.

Beryl, Deborah, Fiona, Lisa, Mo, Nick

and grandchildren.



