Guest Book
  • "Pam, Mathew and Kim. I was very shocked to learn of Colin's..."
    - Wendy Prankerd
  • "Sending sympathy and love to you Pam, Matthew, Kim and..."
  • "Pam we are very saddened to hear of Colin passing sending..."
  • "Pam, Mathew and Kim, sincere condolences, very sorry to..."
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time. Pam and Les Hill, Brisbane"
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

JOHNSTONE, Colin (Boots):
Aged 68 years, passed away suddenly in the early hours of Thursday morning 8 August 2019. Partner and flatmate of Pam, loved dad of Kim and Brandon, and Mathew and Nicola, loving poppa of Michael, Max, Capri, Osca, and Tayla.
'Always in our hearts, never far from our minds.'
Colin will be at home from Sunday morning until his service which will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, New Plymouth, on Monday 12 August 2019 at 12 midday.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
