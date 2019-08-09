JOHNSTONE, Colin (Boots):
Aged 68 years, passed away suddenly in the early hours of Thursday morning 8 August 2019. Partner and flatmate of Pam, loved dad of Kim and Brandon, and Mathew and Nicola, loving poppa of Michael, Max, Capri, Osca, and Tayla.
'Always in our hearts, never far from our minds.'
Colin will be at home from Sunday morning until his service which will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, New Plymouth, on Monday 12 August 2019 at 12 midday.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019