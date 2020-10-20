Colin MCDONALD

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Brooklands Cooperating Church
21 Bideford Street
New Plymouth
Death Notice

McDONALD, Colin:
Passed away suddenly on Saturday 17th October 2020, aged 62 years. Beloved son of the late Alec and the late Valda. Much loved brother of Rayma, Stuart (Stu) and Craig. Loved uncle of Karen and Diane. All messages to the McDonald family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth or online at wabraham.co.nz. A service for Colin will be held in the Brooklands Cooperating Church, 21 Bideford Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 23rd October at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Awanui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020
