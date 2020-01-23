McPEAKE, Colin Michael:
Peacefully at home on Tuesday 21 January 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved soulmate of Helen. Loved Dad of Ali and Jeff (deceased), Wendy and Trevor, and Linda. Special stepdad to Carolyn and Garry, Greg (deceased) and Debbie, Jolene and Jeff, and Janet and Leonard. Cherished Poppa Colly to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the family may be left on Colin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/colin. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki which may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 27 January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020