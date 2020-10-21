PERRY, Colin Ross:

After 66 years of marriage, Janice has lost her best friend and soulmate. Colin passed away on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, aged 92, at Thornleigh Park Rest Home. Wonderful and much loved dad and father-in-law to Jackie and Ken, Diane and Allan, and Philippa and Jim. Special Da to Dion, Matthew, Haydyn, Olivia, Hannah, Hayley, Jeremy, Chloe, Izzy, Clara, Elena, and Tish. Proud great-grandfather to Indi and Nova. A long, happy life lived to the full. Our family would like to thank the superb staff at Thornleigh Park for the kind and respectful care shown to Dad during his short stay. Thanks also to Hospice for their support and guidance. As per Colin's wishes, a private service will be held.



