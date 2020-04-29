SANFELIEU, Colin Leigh:
Passed away peacefully at home on 25 April 2020. A cheeky, capable, clever and stubborn man. Soulmate of Jane for 45 years and a good friend and mentor to many. In accordance with his wishes, a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers and food, donations could be made to Te Rangimaire Hospice, New Plymouth. Grateful and appreciative thanks to the wonderful hospice staff, our doctors, Alistair and Helen, family and other friends (too many to list), for their unconditional support and love.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020