Guest Book
  • "To The Schneller Family, Sending our love and support to..."
    - Jenkins Family
  • "To the schneller family So sorry to hear of your sad loss ..."
  • "Very sad news to hear of Colin’s sudden passing. Way..."
    - Nicola Sarten
  • "Thinkn ov all u guys.. xox"
    - Nikki
  • "My condolences to Onie, Carrole, Chrissy and Paula. Colin..."
    - Helen Smith
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kopuatama Cemetery
Stratford
Death Notice

SCHNELLER,
Colin George (Smellie):
Suddenly on his farm on Monday, 27th July 2020. Aged 52 years. Loved fiance of Carrol. Loved dad of Ethan and Hannah; Brooke and Shay. Loved step-dad of Chris and Troy. Loved poppa of Emily; Jahan and Kiana; Noah, Lance and Josh. Son of Leonie and George (deceased). Brother and brother-in-law of Christine, Paula and Mark; Shona and Jason; Danny and Lavina; Mo; Anita and Tony. All messages to the Schneller family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Smellie at the Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford, on Saturday, 1st August at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 30 to July 31, 2020
