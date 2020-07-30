SCHNELLER,
Colin George (Smellie):
Suddenly on his farm on Monday, 27th July 2020. Aged 52 years. Loved fiance of Carrol. Loved dad of Ethan and Hannah; Brooke and Shay. Loved step-dad of Chris and Troy. Loved poppa of Emily; Jahan and Kiana; Noah, Lance and Josh. Son of Leonie and George (deceased). Brother and brother-in-law of Christine, Paula and Mark; Shona and Jason; Danny and Lavina; Mo; Anita and Tony. All messages to the Schneller family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Smellie at the Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford, on Saturday, 1st August at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 30 to July 31, 2020