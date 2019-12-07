SMITH, Colin Methven:
Jean, Jan, Geoff, Barb, Rob and families wish to sincerely thank everyone who supported us during Colin's (Dad's) recent illness and at the time of his passing. We truly appreciated the personal messages, the baking, cards, flowers and visits. A special thank you to the staff of Ward 4A and the Emergency Department at Taranaki Base Hospital for their outstanding care and respect for Dad during his final days. To the Summerset Village Rest Home staff, thank you for your care during his short time with you. Kelsey at Eagars Funerals, a huge thank you for guiding and helping us give Dad a send off to remember, we know he would have loved it. To our cousin Peter, thank you for leading Dad's service as per his wishes and providing comfort to us all as we said our farewells. Please accept this as our sincere and personal thanks to you all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019