Colin TODD

Guest Book
  • "So sad to hear Toddy has passed away worked with him for..."
    - neil colman
  • "So sad to hear of colins passing he was on my shift at the..."
  • "To Kirsten and Family, So sorry to hear bout your Dad. ..."
    - Kim Clement
  • "sorry for your loss, my thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - sharon savage
  • "Colin was a loyal Shift Buddie to Maurice for over 18..."
    - Carol Davis
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

TODD, Colin David:
Peacefully on Sunday 22nd November 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Fiona, and the late Elsie. Cherished father of Leslie, Colin Jnr, Marie Ann, Natasha, Kirsten, Tanya, Wendy, Holly, Cheyenne, and the late Jasmine, along with all their partners. Much loved Koko of 25, and great-grandad of 6. Adored son, brother-in-law, uncle, workmate and friend to all that knew him.
He will be missed.
A huge thank you to all the medical and hospice staff for all their help. All are welcome to attend a service for Colin at the TSB Hub, Camberwell Rd, Hawera, on Wednesday 25th November 2020 commencing at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Patea Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020
