Guest Book
  • "Such a lovely man , you can now rest Colin. Thoughts and..."
    - Jo Roberts
  • "Our deepest sympathy Nigel on your loss of Colin. Bill &..."
  • "Our heart felt condolences go out to Yvonne, Nigel, Dean,..."
    - Ross Williamson
  • "To Nigel, Jacqui, Kiera and Tomais and extended family, our..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
View Map
Death Notice

WILLIAMSON, Colin James:
Passed peacefully at home on Saturday 21st November 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne, and the late Robin. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nigel and Jacqui, Dean, Gretchen and Richard, and stepdad to Darryl. Dearly loved Pop to Tomais, Kiera; Jay, Cory, Karn; and Fletcher. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Life Flight Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to 'The Williamson Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices/ A service for Colin will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 25th November 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020
